Hawaii sees 64 new coronavirus-related cases as statewide total grows to 1,683

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced 64 new coronavirus-related cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 1,683.

On Saturday, the state reported 73 new cases, the third straight day that the state set a new-case record.

Today’s new cases included 54 on Oahu, seven in Maui County and two on Kauai, according to the state Department of Health’s daily tally.

Kauai officials said today that one case is a resident and the other is a visitor, and that both cases appear to be travel related. “The Kauai District Health Office staff is working to ensure that the cases are safely in isolation, and their close contacts are safely in quarantine before the storm hits,” officials said.

Officials said as a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts today.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,345 on Oahu, 153 in Maui County, 117 on Hawaii island, and 45 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll remains 26, 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died out of state.

As of today, 478 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,179 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or more than 72% of those infected. Twelve new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 163 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Of the 114,052 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, just 1.4% have been positive.

