Honolulu police arrest Kahala stabbing suspect again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police arrest Kahala stabbing suspect again

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 am
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Erik Willis, 18, made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today on a second-degree attempted murder charge in connection with the July 8 stabbing.

Honolulu police have arrested Erik Willis, 18, on a $1 million grand jury bench warrant in connection with the July 8 stabbing of a teenage girl at Kahala Beach.

Police said Willis was taken into custody at 10:25 a.m. today but did not provide further details.

CrimeStoppers and police had put out a bulletin Friday seeking the public’s assistance in locating Willis.

He was first arrested July 11 in Niu Valley. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder on July 13 and was released after posting a $200,000 bail bond. Willis made his initial appearance in Honolulu District Court July 16.

Willis is accused of cutting the victim on her upper body and hands. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition. Police said at the time that Willis and the victim were not acquainted.

