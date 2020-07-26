Opening dates for Las Vegas stadium, resorts get dicey

Will it or won’t it open on time? Amid reports that Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home of the newly minted Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, is 98% complete, it’s still not certain when fans will be allowed in the seats. According to official schedules, a Garth Brooks concert that’s slated to be the stadium’s opening event and sold 65,000 tickets is still on for Aug. 22. The Raiders’ first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 27 also remains on the docket. While that game is expected to be canceled along with the other early NFL preseason games, as of now, all planned major events at the stadium are officially a go.

Opened and closed: The most recent casino to reopen was Bally’s on July 23. However, the July 15 opening date for OYO (formerly Hooters) came and went with the property remaining shuttered and the entryways from Tropicana Ave. blocked by fences. The new opening date is Aug. 4, and that will be followed by the neighboring Tropicana on Sept. 1. Maybe. As demonstrated by OYO, you can’t count on them to be open till they’re open.

Palazzo cuts back: As of last week, the Palazzo is not accepting room reservations for Monday through Thursday stays. The rest of the property remains open weekdays, including the casino, restaurants, and Grand Canal Shoppes. Weekend guests with Monday checkouts are still being accommodated. The hotel at the adjacent Venetian remains open on weekdays.

New bookie: The U.K.-based bookmaker Betfred will manage the sports book at Virgin Las Vegas when it opens later this year. It’s the first Nevada presence for the company, which already operates in Colorado, Iowa, and Pennsylvania.

Question: Is it only non-casino bars that are closed in Nevada? What about casino bars in sports books and the lounges?

Answer: It’s all bars. Everywhere. The casino bars are either completely shut down or manned by a lone bartender who fills orders for the cocktail waitresses. While no date for lifting the order has been announced, it’s under review.

