4.4-magnitude quake strikes off Big Isle, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to the islands.
The light quake struck at 6:05 a.m. and was centered 12.9 miles southeast of Naalehu and 75 miles southwest of Hilo at a depth of 19.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No tsunami is expected, but some areas may have experienced shaking, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.
At least 480 people on Hawaii island reported they felt weak to light shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” page.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.