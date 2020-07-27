4.4-magnitude quake strikes off Big Isle, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to the islands.

The light quake struck at 6:05 a.m. and was centered 12.9 miles southeast of Naalehu and 75 miles southwest of Hilo at a depth of 19.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami is expected, but some areas may have experienced shaking, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement.

At least 480 people on Hawaii island reported they felt weak to light shaking, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” page.