Kahului man to appear in court on charges of attempted murder, assault of his wife

A 41-year-old Kahului man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 1 p.m. Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder and other felony crimes against his 41-year-old wife.

Rommel L. Bautista allegedly tried to kill his wife, Anna Bautista, on July 22, assaulting her and also threatening to assault her with a toilet tank cover, a seven-count criminal complaint filed today in Second Circuit Court revealed.

Police arrested Bautista Thursday after the Wednesday attack on his wife, who was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Bautista was arrested 1:44 a.m. on suspicion of felony abuse of a family or household member, felony abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a minor, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

He was also arrested later that morning on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Bautista was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-and second-degree assault, and three counts of felony abuse of family or household member, including assault in front of a minor.

The complaint details that Rommel Bautista assaulted his wife in front of a 6-year-old boy.

Bail was confirmed at his initial appearance Monday at $500,000.

The deputy prosecuting attorney declined to divulge any details of the attempted murder and assaults, citing the pending preliminary hearing.