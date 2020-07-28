Ward Avenue roadwork, metered stall removals, scheduled to begin Monday morning

City officials say roadwork on a stretch of Ward Avenue — from Ala Moana Boulevard to South King Street – is scheduled to begin Monday morning, and expected to last through early next year.

Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sundays, except holidays.

The project includes, but is not limited to: cold planing; resurfacing asphalt concrete pavements; adjustment of utility manhole and hand hole frames and covers; installation of pavement markings and vehicle loop detectors; tree removal; reconstruction of existing concrete curb and/or gutters; installation of bike facilities; removal and installation of parking meters; and reconstruction of existing concrete sidewalks.

Construction is expected to be done within the first quarter of 2021.

Motorists are advised to obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty officers and to proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or possible road closures, and allow extra travel time while traveling through the work areas.

Street parking along the stretch of Ward will be prohibited, and many metered stalls will be removed under this project. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Questions and concern about the construction should be directed to Maui Kupono Builders, LLC at 369-1800 during the day, and 216-6615 after hours.