Firefighter from Hawaii Kai station tests positive for COVID-19

The Honolulu Fire Department today confirmed that one of its firefighters from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been placed on leave, and will self-isolate until further notice, HFD said, and all affected personnel from that station have been sent home and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days, as well. The station, trucks, and equipment have been sanitized and disinfected.

Personnel are being reassigned to allow the station to remain operational.

“The HFD is working with the City and County of Honolulu’s Infectious Disease Officer and the Hawaii State Department of Health to ensure procedures are followed and adequate measures are taken,” HFD said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee and his/her family for a speedy recovery.”