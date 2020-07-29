Hawaii records 109 new coronavirus cases in largest daily spike since pandemic reached state

Hawaii recorded 109 new daily cases of COVID-19 today — the highest ever daily count since the pandemic arrived in Hawaii in February, a source told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning.

The state Department of Health has not released its official daily tally today. A source who was briefed on the latest tally told the Star-Advertiser that today’s daily statewide count will reach triple digits for the first time, topping Saturday’s high of 73.

Dozens of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized following numerous coronavirus outbreaks, including one in Kalihi among Pacific islanders living in large multigenerational households.

Hawaii officials have raised the possibility of reversing recent moves to open the economy after the state saw a spike in daily cases over the last week — 64 new infections on Sunday, 73 on Saturday, 60 on Friday and 55 on Thursday.

Before Thursday, Hawaii’s daily record for new cases was 42 on July 11. On Monday and Tuesday the number dropped to 28 and 47, but only because state laboratories were closed Sunday due to the threat of Hurricane Douglas.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted officials to consider reinstating the 14-day interisland travel quarantine, which was lifted June 16.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is also calling for the closure of Oahu bars for three weeks; a mask-wearing mandate for both indoors and outdoors; and the limiting of social gatherings to 10 people or less.

“This is an ugly milestone nobody wanted to see in Hawaii. It may be time for another wake-up call in what we are all doing individually to prevent the spread of this virus even further,” said Dr. James Ireland, a community physician. “At this point we really can’t blame it on tourists and the majority of the businesses, which have made changes to protect us. This comes down to individual responsibility.”