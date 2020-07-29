Man charged with murder in stabbing death of girlfriend at Makiki Heights condo appears in court

A 35-year-old man accused in the deadly stabbing of his 31-year-old girlfriend made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Dustin W. Saluda appeared before Judge Clarissa Malinao via video conferencing from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of his girlfriend.

Saluda’s bail is set at $1 million.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Mary W.M. Guo. The cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries, assault and other significant conditions” due to asphyxia or strangulation.

The deadly stabbing occurred at a unit at the Mott-Smith Laniloa condominium building at 1717 Mott Smith Drive Sunday night.

Police said the victim later identified as Guo was pronounced dead after officers found her unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body.

Officers arrested the suspect later identified as Saluda at the scene on suspicion of murder.