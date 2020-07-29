comscore VIDEO: Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago, reporter Gordon Pang join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Hawaii Chief Election Officer Scott Nago, reporter Gordon Pang join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Scott Nago, chief elections officer for the Hawaii Office of Elections, stood in front of the Office of Elections, March 25, in Pearl City. Nago joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii today.

    Scott Nago, chief elections officer for the Hawaii Office of Elections, stood in front of the Office of Elections, March 25, in Pearl City. Nago joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii today.

Scott Nago, chief elections officer for the Hawaii Office of Elections, and Gordon Pang, a reporter for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii, a new series shining a spotlight on issues affecting Hawaii, and took viewer questions.

Watch here and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

