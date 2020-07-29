Kokua Line: Going Green community recycling program set to resume Saturday with pandemic precautions

Question: Will they ever have those drive-thru drop-offs anymore, for old computers etc.? We have used the downtime of staying home to declutter but have a lot of stuff piled up, and it’s easy to dispose of at the drive-thrus.

Answer: Yes, the Going Green community recycling program is set to resume Saturday, after being canceled for the past few months because of the pandemic.

New rules will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, said coordinator Rene Mansho, who emphasized that the event will be conducted “with an abundance of caution,” including requiring that both volunteers and patrons wear facial coverings and follow other safety rules, as described below.

In addition, the list of acceptable items will be strictly enforced.

Here are the details:

>> COVID-19 safety rules: Everyone participating must wear a facial covering. In addition, all volunteers (the people who unload the cars) will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and also will wear gloves. Customers (the people dropping off stuff) must remain in their cars; temperature checks will not be required for them, but, as mentioned, they must wear face masks. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet will be maintained by volunteers and customers. Hand sanitizer is recommended for personal hygiene; participants should bring their own.

>> Date, time and location: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Puuhale Elementary School, 345 Puuhale Road at the corner of Nimitz Highway.

>> Acceptable: One load per car of e-waste such as computers, monitors, scanners and printers (no ink or toner cartridges); one TV per car; lead-acid batteries (car/boat batteries); HI-5 plastic and aluminum beverage containers; used eyeglasses and hearing aids; gently used clothing, including prom dresses, women’s business apparel and accessories; and blankets and towels. Nonperishable food donations for the Hawaii Foodbank also will be accepted.

>> Not acceptable: Tires, paint, metal, microwave ovens or other household goods, hazardous fluids (including motor oil or cooking oil), cardboard, paper, plastic (other than HI-5 recyclables), wood, bulky items, toner or ink cartridges, lithium, nickel cadmium or nickel hydride batteries.

As at Going Green events before the pandemic struck, this will be a drive-thru event, where donors stay in their cars and volunteers unload the recyclable materials as quickly as possible to keep the line moving. Given that this will be the first such event in several months, expect extra traffic.

Mansho and others will gauge how Saturday’s event goes before scheduling others in the coming months.

Q: What about free paper shredding?

A: No, Saturday’s event will not include free shredding, which many readers are asking about. We haven’t heard of any free shredding events coming up on Oahu, but will publicize them if we do.

Auwe

I have a home along Kaahele Street directly across the Newtown Golf Driving Range. On this busy street my two desert rose plants were dug up from the ground and stolen. This was noticed Sunday while preparing for Hurricane Douglas. To the thief, I hope my beautiful plants are giving you the same satisfaction that they provided me all these years. Auwe! — M. Arakawa

Mahalo

I would like to say a big mahalo to a very kind lady at the Mililani post office earlier this month. She was carrying a number of containers of disinfecting wipes, and I asked her where she had been able to find them. She answered that she had bought them at various places over time. After completing our transaction at the window, my husband and I were walking out when someone called to us. It was the same lady, who said she was mailing the wipes to her daughter but wanted to give us one container, which she then did and refused to accept any payment. We were so touched by her generosity and kindness during these days of the pandemic and related supply shortages. May her kindness be returned to her tenfold! — A.L.

