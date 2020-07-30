Driver doing burnouts in Sand Island shot at homeless man, police say

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation involving a male suspect who allegedly shot at a 44-year-old homeless man in Sand Island.
Police said two males operating two vehicles were doing “burnouts” with their cars on Sand Island Parkway at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday when the victim asked them to stop.
Auto experts say a “burnout” is when the vehicle’s tires spin at a high rate of speed against the pavement or ground from a standstill.
Police said one of the drivers shot at the victim with a firearm and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The victim and suspect are not known to one another.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
