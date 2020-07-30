Hawaii to see breezy trades and some showers for rest of week

Moderate to breezy tradewinds are here to stay, forecasters said, and will last through the rest of the week, bringing showers to the windward side.

The National Weather Service said a high-pressure system to the north of Hawaii will maintain those breezy trades, but that rainfall amounts are expected to remain light. Showers may occasionally spill from the windward to the leeward sides of smaller isles, and will be most prevalent at night.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny for most isles, with scattered afternoon showers and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with lows from 72 to 77 degrees.

Easterly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected to last throughout the day and night.

Surf is also well below advisory levels for all shores – at 2 feet or less along north shores, 1 to 2 feet along west shores, and 3 to 5 feet along east shores through Friday.

Surf along south shores at 1 to 3 feet tonight is expected to grow to 2 to 4 feet Friday due to various southerly swells.

Forecasters said trades may drop a notch on Friday and the weekend due to a front sweeping by several hundred miles to the northeast, but another boost in trades is expected early next week.

A small craft advisory has been issued for Maalaea Bay, the Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, and waters south of Hawaii island, in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, there are no tropical cyclones in the Eastern North Pacific or Central North Pacific.