Man, 41, arrested for allegedly choking his mother in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly choked his mother in Ewa Beach.
Police said the suspect choked the victim, 63, at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.
Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony abuse of a family or household member.
