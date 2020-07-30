comscore Man, 41, arrested for allegedly choking his mother in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 41, arrested for allegedly choking his mother in Ewa Beach

  • Today

Honolulu police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly choked his mother in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect choked the victim, 63, at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.

Police were called and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony abuse of a family or household member.

