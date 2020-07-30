Police arrest man for allegedly spying on woman in Waikiki beach restroom

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly filmed a 32-year-old woman while she changed her clothes in a bathroom stall at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki.

Police said the victim reported she was in a stall in the women’s bathroom at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when she caught the suspect in the next stall. He appeared to be filming or taking photos of her with his cellphone.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree violation of privacy.