Second firefighter from Hawaii Kai station contracts coronavirus

A second firefighter assigned to the Hawaii Kai fire station has tested positive for COVID-19, Honolulu Fire Department officials said today.

HFD announced the first case at the station on Wednesday, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD said the second firefighter has also been placed on leave, and will self-isolate until further notice, and that all personnel from the Hawaii Kai station have also been instructed to self-quarantine.

The fire station, trucks, and equipment have been sanitized and disinfected, officials said.

In addition, personnel have been repositioned to maintain emergency response coverage for the Hawaii Kai area.

HFD officials said they are working with the city’s Infectious Disease Officer and state Health Department to ensure procedures are followed and adequate measures are taken to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee and his/her family for a speedy recovery,” HFD officials said in a news release.