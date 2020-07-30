comscore Water main break closes Dillingham Boulevard near King Street intersection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Water main break closes Dillingham Boulevard near King Street intersection

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:54 pm

  • COURTESY TANIA LI A water main break has closed all lanes on Dillingham Blvd.

    A water main break has closed all lanes on Dillingham Blvd.

All lanes are closed on Dillingham Boulevard near the King Street intersection due to a water main break.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area.

This story will be updated.

