30 homes evacuated as Maui County fights two brush fires

Maui firefighters fought two 20-acre brush fires today, including one that forced 30 homes to be evacuated.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the brush fire in Haliimaile on Maui at around 3:30 p.m. The fire was heavy in heavy brush and in an area with limited accessibility.

About 30 homes along Aoiki Street and Leie Street were evacuated and are still evacuated as of about 8 p.m. today, in a Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety news release. The fire was 50% contained as of the news release, but no damages have been reported.

Crews will remain on the scene throughout the night.

About 30 minutes prior to the Haliimaile fire, MFD firefighters responded to what became a 20-acre brush fire in Hoolehua on Molokai. MFD’s Air 1 assisted in air drops to control the fire, while bulldozers helped stop the fire from spreading.

The fire was 100% contained at around 5 p.m.