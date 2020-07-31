Coronavirus-infected patron attended Hawaiian Brian’s event

Hawaiian Brian’s has confirmed that a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was briefly present at the Honolulu venue Saturday night.

In a online post today, Hawaiian Brian’s, rebranded as HB Social Club, said it decided to close Wednesday night after Mayor Kirk Caldwell ordered bars to shut down for three weeks — a response to Oahu’s recent and significant spike in coronavirus cases.

The social club said in its post this afternoon that it had learned just several hours prior that the infected person was at a “Sensory” event on Saturday for 15 to 20 minutes.

It said that none of its employees have experienced any virus-related symptoms and that all ticket holders were notified via email.

A representative from Hawaiian Brian’s was not immediately available for comment.