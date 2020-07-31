Employee at Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center tests positive for coronavirus

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center on Thursday confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently isolating at home.

Staff members at the center who had direct contact with the employee have been notified, and are being tested. The Health Center has also contacted patients that were potentially exposed.

“Health and safety for our 650 employees and 38,000 patients is our highest priority,” said Dr. Stephen Bradley, Chief Medical Officer of the center in a news release. “In addition to our daily sanitizing protocols, daily screening, temperature checks and mandatory wearing of face masks for all patients and staff, we implemented deep cleaning this morning in the area(s) where the employee worked”.

Prior to this first positive case, no employee at the Health Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Since March, the Health Center has responded to the pandemic by offering a number of services, including drive-thru testing, telehealth video and phone visits, same-day virtual visits, curbside pickup and home delivery of medications, and a COVID-19 hotline at 697-3170.