Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Pass and ID worker tests positive for COVID-19

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said today it was conducting contact tracing after a civilian or military staffer at the Pass and ID office tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The office adjacent to the Nimitz Gate processes hundreds of base passes daily for contractors and visitors.

“They have a plexiglass screen (and) everyone’s wearing face coverings or masks, so at no time did this particular staffer come within 6 feet of any customers,” said joint base spokesman Chuck Anthony. “However, the contact tracing that they are doing is if this staffer had touched a pass, for instance, that a customer then picked up through the (window).”

Anthony added that “we know who received passes from that individual, so we have their contact information,” and those calls were being made.

A couple of other workers may have been in close proximity with the infected person and all are under restriction of movement now, Anthony said. He added that to the best of his knowledge, no one else in the office exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

The office was closed immediately for a professional “deep clean” and reopened in a limited capacity on Wednesday because of the diminished staffing, the joint base said.