Oahu sees 87 new coronavirus cases as the statewide total climbs to 2,197

Hawaii Department of Health officials today announced 87 new coronavirus-related cases — all on Oahu. As a result of “updated information,” health officials removed one Maui case from the tally.

The statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak is now at 2,197.

Hawaii this week recorded three consecutive days of new cases hovering in the triple digits. Health officials said today’s lower case numbers were encouraging partly due to a significant delay of five to seven days in receiving test results from mainland labs.

Of the 126,641 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, about 1.7% have been positive. Officials counted 3,390 new tests in today’s tally.

The new cases were widespread on Oahu, including in Honolulu, Kailua, Waimanalo, Kapolei, Kaneohe, Aiea, Pearl City, Waianae, Waipahu, Ewa Beach, Wahiawa, Mililani, Haleiwa, Hauula and Laie, health officials said.

“Many of the cases reported recently are associated with social gatherings,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson in a news release. “This month, multiple cases have been associated with a yoga class, fire station, funeral events, gyms, socializing at bars, and training events. Infections have been traced to workplaces including but not limited to a construction company and site, non-patient care areas of hospitals, social service organizations, nursing and care homes, retail establishments, warehouse, and delivery businesses.”

Anderson urged everyone to wear face masks, practice physical distancing and stay at home if they feel sick.

“Everyone should avoid close contact with others outside of their household members, crowded places, and large gatherings,” Anderson said in a news release. “Act as if everyone around you has the virus and can spread it.”

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 1,842 on Oahu, 170 in Maui County, 115 on Hawaii island, and 47 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

As of today, 902 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 1,269 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 58% of those infected. Twenty six new release cases were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

The state’s coronavirus-related death toll remains at 26: 19 on Oahu, six on Maui and one Kauai resident who died outside the state. The nationwide COVID-19 death count has surpassed 154,000.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 192 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said today 75 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 15 patients in the ICU and 10 patients on ventilators.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 194 hospitalizations within the state, 161 have been on Oahu, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 982 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 129 patients released. Kauai County has three active infections, while Hawaii County has none.