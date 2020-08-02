Another Oahu firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, HFD says

The Honolulu Fire Department today announced a seventh COVID-19 case among Oahu firefighters.

According to HFD, the latest positive test confirmed a firefighter from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station was infected with the coronavirus.

That person has been placed on leave; affected personnel will self-quarantine for the next 14 days, HFD said.

The department now has seven firefighters who have tested positive, including five from the Hawaii Kai station and one from the Moanalua station along with the firefighter from Kalihi.

HFD says it is continuing to redistribute manpower to maintain coverage islandwide.