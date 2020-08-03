All social gatherings on Oahu limited to 10 or less, Mayor Caldwell orders

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings on Oahu must be limited to no more than 10 people, regardless of household or living unit affiliation, under a city plan approved by Gov. David Ige.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s new order which takes effect immediately, also specifically restricts funerals and other death-related events to 10 people similar to the limit on all other gatherings.

When in groups of 10 or less, both indoors or outdoors, the individuals gathering are expected to keep a physical distance of at least six feet between themselves and those from different households and wear face coverings as mandated in previous orders.

A signed version of Emergency Order No. 2020-22 (Amended and Restated Ho‘oulu i Honolulu – Restore Honolulu 5.0), can be found at Honolulu.gov.

Questions regarding Caldwell’s Ho‘oulu i Honolulu Order 5.0 can be addressed to the City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 information call center at 808-768-CITY (2489), from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on holidays. Or visit the website, oneoahu.org to get answers to frequently asked questions. If they do not find an answer to their questions on the site, call the information center hotline or email covidresponse@honolulu.gov.