Man allegedly violates restraining order, beats woman with bat in Kalihi

A 32-year-old man allegedly violated a temporary restraining order and beat a 28-year-old woman with a baseball bat in the woman’s car in Kalihi Sunday afternoon.

The suspect and victim got into an argument at 1:17 p.m. when the suspect used a baseball bat to injure the woman, police said.

The woman told police that the suspect previously had violated a TRO she had against him.

The suspect was arrested at 2 p.m. Sunday on multiple charges, including a prior second-degree assault, four violations of protective orders and first-degree abuse of a family member.

