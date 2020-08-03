Man allegedly violates restraining order, beats woman with bat in Kalihi

A 32-year-old man allegedly violated a temporary restraining order and beat a 28-year-old woman with a baseball bat in the woman’s car in Kalihi Sunday afternoon.
The suspect and victim got into an argument at 1:17 p.m. when the suspect used a baseball bat to injure the woman, police said.
The woman told police that the suspect previously had violated a TRO she had against him.
The suspect was arrested at 2 p.m. Sunday on multiple charges, including a prior second-degree assault, four violations of protective orders and first-degree abuse of a family member.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.