Corrections

>> Thomas Ray, co-owner of Square Barrels in downtown Honolulu and Heiho House in Kaimuki, said bars and restaurants are being wrongly targeted as COVID-19 hotspots. His title was inaccurate in a story on Page A6 Sunday.