3 people, including man shot in the leg, treated by medical personnel near Honolulu airport

Medical personnel treated three people — including one person who suffered a gun shot wound — in an incident on Ualena Street near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that around 5 p.m., a man in his 30s suffered a gun shot wound to his leg and a 29-year-old man suffered a hand injury. EMS treated and transported both patients, in serious and stable condition, respectively.

Hawaii News Now reported that a deputy sheriff shot a man in the leg during a traffic stop. A Department of Public Safety spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

A third patient, who was not identified and whose injuries were not reported, was treated and transported by American Medical Response.

A portion of Ualena Street is blocked off to the public, and close to a dozen state sheriff vehicles are at the scene. Honolulu police are also present.