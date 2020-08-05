comscore 3 people, including man shot in the leg, treated by medical personnel near Honolulu airport | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 people, including man shot in the leg, treated by medical personnel near Honolulu airport

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:20 pm
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Department of Public Safety Officers were on the scene near 3069 Ualena Street this afternoon following a shooting.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Department of Public Safety Officers were on the scene near 3069 Ualena Street this afternoon following a shooting.

Medical personnel treated three people — including one person who suffered a gun shot wound — in an incident on Ualena Street near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that around 5 p.m., a man in his 30s suffered a gun shot wound to his leg and a 29-year-old man suffered a hand injury. EMS treated and transported both patients, in serious and stable condition, respectively.

Hawaii News Now reported that a deputy sheriff shot a man in the leg during a traffic stop. A Department of Public Safety spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

A third patient, who was not identified and whose injuries were not reported, was treated and transported by American Medical Response.

A portion of Ualena Street is blocked off to the public, and close to a dozen state sheriff vehicles are at the scene. Honolulu police are also present.

