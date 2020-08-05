Hawaii County battalion fire chief tests positive for coronavirus

A Hawaii County fire battalion chief has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii County fire department reported today.

The battalion chief, assigned to the 2nd Battalion headquartered at the Waikoloa Fire Station, remains asymptomatic.

He is one of five Hawaii County fire personnel who have tested positive and are currently under self-quarantine. All are asymptomatic.

The battalion chief took the COVID-19 test Saturday in compliance with pre- and post-travel requirements to Oahu, the Hawaii County mayor’s office said in a news release today.

He received the results of the test on Monday and notified command.

The entire Waikoloa Fire Station was disinfected after the notification.

“All fire personnel considered possible contacts will follow department protocols and will receive two COVID-19 tests over the course of this week and next week,” Fire Chief Darren Rosario said.

They must test negative in order to return to work, in adherence to department protocols, he said.

Quarantined personnel were offered separate living quarters at designated rentals, but they chose to quarantine at home.

The Emergency Medical Services Bureau provided masks, disinfecting products and hand sanitizes for their homes.