Police search for male and 2 females in Aiea carjacking

Honolulu police are investigating a carjacking that occurred in Aiea.

Police said three suspects described as a male and two females brandished a gun at a 42-year-old man at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday and took his vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

Details on the exact location of the alleged carjacking were not available.

The suspects and victim are not known to one another.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

