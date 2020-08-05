Police search for person of interest in Wahiawa attempted murder

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in an attempted murder investigation in Wahiawa.

Police said a male was walking on Plum Street from the Wahiawa Transit Center at about 11 p.m. on July 24 when an unknown male struck the victim several times on the head with a sharp object.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the assailant was observed following the victim from the transit center.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.