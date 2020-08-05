Restaurant Suntory in Waikiki temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Restaurant Suntory at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a posting on the restaurant’s web site, the restaurant closed Monday after the employee tested positive. The employee was last on the premises on Saturday.

“We will be following orders and guidance from the State Department of Health to ensure our customers and employees utmost safety as that remain our highest priority,” the post said.

Every employee will undergo testing, according to the post by management, and the restaurant will reopen only after receiving “a full clearance” from the Health Department.