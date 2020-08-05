Weekend COVID-19 testing available in Ewa Gentry, Kakaako

There will be drive-through testing for COVID-19 this weekend at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Gentry and at Kakaako Waterfront Park, the city said in a news release today.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the city will be supporting those testing sites with volunteers and will help with traffic control.

Testing will be free for those without insurance.

Everyone attending will be screened for symptoms and be asked to provide personal information.

Testing will be available at Geiger Community Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will be in charge of testing.

On Sunday, Premier Medical Group Hawaii will be on site at Kakaako Waterfront Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kalihi Kai Urgent Care is available for questions and more information at 841-2273. Premier Medical Group Hawaii can be reached at 304-8816 or 367-6020.