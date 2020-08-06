Man arriving from California claimed Kauai residency but is arrested for violating quarantine at hotel

Kauai police arrested a 64-year-old Wainiha man for allegedly violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Michael Rowan arrived on Kauai on a Delta flight from the Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 2. Police said Rowan claimed he was a returning resident but indicated Kauai Palms Hotel as his quarantine location.

Rowan reportedly left his hotel room three times Tuesday and approached hotel staff in the lobby without wearing a mask.

Police responded and arrested Rowan at the hotel that afternoon.

The mandated quarantine required all trans-Pacific travelers to stay in an approved accommodation for 14 days.

Rowan was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail. Police escorted him back to the hotel where he is to remain in quarantine until his 14-day quarantine period ends.

Kauai police have arrested 60 people to date for violating the 14-day quarantine. Violators face up to one year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

Police remind travelers to comply with the state’s quarantine order.