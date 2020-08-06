Salvation Army, Hawaii Walmart stores team up for back-to-school drive

Walmart and The Salvation Army have teamed up to help provide new school supplies to keiki-in-need with “Stuff the Bus” campaign events at all 10 Hawaii Walmart stores Friday through Sunday. Shoppers may purchase school supplies and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins at the front of each store.

“There are thousands of keiki in Hawaii whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Maj. Jeff Martin, divisional leader of The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to COVID-19’s impact on our local economy.”

Walmart stores are located in Hilo and Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island, Lihue on Kauai, Kahului on Maui and in Downtown Honolulu on Fort Street Mall, Keeaumoku in Honolulu, Kapolei, Kunia/Waipahu, Mililani and Pearl City.

For more details or to make a monetary donation, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.