Armed carjackers take vehicle from man and woman on Tantalus

Honolulu police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in the Tantalus area Thursday night.

Police said two male suspects approached a vehicle and brandished firearms at a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman at about 11:30 p.m.

The suspects allegedly ordered the victims to exit the vehicle. Police said one of the perpetrators drove off in the victim’s vehicle while the other suspect drove off in another vehicle.

Approximately three hours later, police located the victims’ unoccupied vehicle on Awanei Street in Waipahu.

There are no arrests at this time.