Hawaii State Teachers Association calls for 100% distance learning to start public school year

Hawaii’s public teacher’s union this morning called on Gov. David Ige and the state Department of Education to switch to 100% online instruction in light of the current spike in COVID-19 infections.

“Hawaii can no longer pretend we are not in the middle of a pandemic and somehow our keiki and our teachers are impervious to this virus,” said Hawaii State Teachers Association President Corey Rosenlee during a virtual press conference.

The move comes on a day when the state announced 201 new cases of the coronavirus and two more virus-related deaths, bringing the state fatality total to 31.

Today’s total daily case total caps a week of triple-digit numbers. With health officials saying they expect cases to continue to rise, Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday announced the reinstatement of some COVID-19 restrictions, including a 14-day interisland travel quarantine for all islands except Oahu and the closure of Oahu parks and beaches.

On Thursday night the HSTA board of directors voted unanimously to call for 100% distance learning starting Aug. 17 through the end of the first quarter or until the schools are safe from the virus.

The union’s board also restated its request to the state to provide written criteria for what makes for safe on-campus learning.

“The HTSA is asking Gov. Ige, Superintendent (Christina) Kishimoto, the Board of Education and the Department of Health to take immediate action to protect the lives and safety and health of our keiki, our teachers, our school staff and our community,” said Rosenlee, a Campbell High School social studies teacher.

“Online classwork cannot replace face-to-face learning, but it ensures that our keiki and our community remain safe,” he said.

The Department of Education is planning to welcome back students Aug. 17 with new protocols and a mix of traditional in-school instruction and distance learning in a move to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But Ige on Thursday said he plans to meet with Kishimoto soon to discuss the new school year in consideration of the current surge in cases.