Shooting in Wahiawa leaves man seriously injured

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting at a convenience store parking lot in Wahiawa.

Police said a male suspect confronted two women, ages 34 and 29, and a 32-year-old man in the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 655 California Avenue just before 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect got into an argument with the victims at which time the suspect brandished a gun and allegedly shot the 34-year-old woman and man.

Police said the man and woman were taken to a hospital after each sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The 29-year-old woman did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the gunman fled in a vehicle. There are no arrests at this time.