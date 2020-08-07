Daily visitor arrivals into Hawaii jump to nearly 900 as coronavirus cases surge

Nearly 900 visitors were among the 3,064 passengers who arrived in Hawaii Thursday, an increase from the 716 visitors who arrived a day earlier, according to figures released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Among the total passengers that arrived Thursday were 893 visitors, 913 returning residents, 278 relocating to Hawaii and 239 military.

There were also 143 passengers exempt from the mandatory self-quarantine, 209 passengers in transit and 389 flight crew members.

The increase in visitor arrivals comes as Gov. David Ige imposed a partial 14-day interisland travel quarantine in response to a surge of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hawaii. The interisland quarantine that goes into effect Tuesday applies to anyone traveling to the neighbor islands. The quarantine will continue through Aug. 31 unless it is extended or terminated by a separate order.

The previous interisland travel quarantine lasted from April 1 to June 16 and affected all interisland travelers. Ige had lifted the quarantine when the number of coronavirus cases dropped.

All Oahu parks and beaches are also set to close starting 12:01 a.m. Saturday in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. At a news conference Thursday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said they need to “clamp down” on large, uncontrolled gatherings.

Walking, running, jogging and biking through the parks won’t be allowed. The closures will run through midnight Sept. 4.

Also to close are all pools, campgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, fields, exercise equipment, dog parks, botanical gardens and People’s Open Markets on Oahu.

Thursday marked 19 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all out-of-state passengers.

At this time last year approximately 38,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii, the tourism authority said.