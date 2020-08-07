Letters: Don’t lock down again; it hurts more than helps; Rolovich comments taken out of context; Postmaster general undermining USPS

No, no, no, no, no. Please no lockdown, especially closing beaches. The number of cases in Hawaii is minuscule as a percentage of the population.

Instead of the fear-mongering headlines of the number of cases, where are the facts and figures on domestic abuse, bankruptcies, suicides, murders and just plain depression as a result of the measures taken to stop COVID-19?

Report the ages and the underlying health conditions of those who die and those who contract the virus. Open up our state. Those who are fearful can take their own precautions. Do not penalize the majority of the population. This is becoming a police state. This is not life worth living.

Lyn Stobie

Ala Moana

Green needs to stop alarmist statements

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was quoted as saying that a second shutdown may be needed “with only essential work occurring to keep ourselves alive” (“With coronavirus cases spiraling, Lt. Gov. Green says statewide lockdown might be only way out,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3).

While I understand the lieutenant governor’s perspective on the need for vigilance and data-driven decisions, this is another example of alarmist statements made by Green that do nothing to solve the problem and escalates fear within the community.

Yes, COVID-19 is a deadly pathogen that deserves all of our attention; however, suggesting that COVID-19’s less than 1% mortality rate will kill everyone in its path is dishonest, misleading and an irresponsible and fear-mongering use of his position as a physician and elected leader.

Kyle Chun

Makiki

Let COVID-19 positive people reveal info

People testing positive for COVID-19 should have an option (via a consent form) to allow the government to share their information with the public. That way the government can post their name and places they have been, so that we can see who has the virus and where they went. Since they are giving their consent, there is no privacy issue.

I think this would help us stay away from certain areas, plus it would help with contact tracing. People who were around the individual could let the state Department of Health know about it.

Ted Higa

Mapunapuna

Raise ‘mask please’ signs to encourage wearing

Time for The Mask Patrol!

Picture this: volunteers in their personal cars cruising the island in areas frequented by walking or gathered people, some or all not wearing their masks.

A passenger in the mask-control car would signal the driver to tap on the horn to get their attention. “Mask Please” signs would be displayed on the volunteers’ car.

Embarrassing? Hopefully!

Michael D. Parker

Aiea

Rolovich comments taken out of context

I think that Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who always exhibited fairness and the aloha spirit when he coached our University of Hawaii Warriors, was taken out of context when he spoke with his players about opting out of their football season due to COVID-19 or for the #WeAreUnited movement currently pursued by some Pac-12 players (“Ex-Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich expresses regret over call with Washington State player about social justice group,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3).

What they are asking for monetarily is impossible for Rolovich or WSU to give, due to nationwide impacts.

The demand for 50% of conference revenues to players is ludicrous. What about non-revenue sports? Are their players to pay back schools for their ability to participate because it costs schools money to support their sport?

These players get scholarships worth thousands. They already benefit far more than walk-on or non-scholarship athletes. Now they want more?

Both sides of this story need to be fully reported and not try to conclude that anyone is a racist based on one side of this story.

Clyde Fuse

Mililani

Cal Thomas wrong about Obama, funeral

As a teacher of philosophy, I want to object to Cal Thomas’ column, “Empty words from Obama at Lewis’ politicized funeral” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 4).

First, if Lewis’ funeral was politicized, it was entirely in keeping with the life-focus of the deceased. Can you think of a more appropriate funeral for a lifetime political activist?

Second, Thomas says Democrats “are blocking poor kids from escaping failed public schools” but fails to say it’s the Democrats who want to improve public schools. As a conservative, he and the GOP offer no alternatives for poor kids.

Third, the reason Barack Obama didn’t object to earlier federal troops being sent to quell riots is that they were sent to protect Black people as they exercised their rights, like attending school.

The feds under President Donald Trump go in to protect federal property that arguably doesn’t need protecting.

Cal, give us a break!

Fran Kramer

Ewa Beach

Postmaster general undermining USPS

The new postmaster general, a Donald Trump crony, is destroying long-held U.S. Postal Service protocols that required every piece of first-class mail to be delivered the day it was received in the local branch.

Now we are hearing that mail is being left undelivered. Overtime has been eliminated and workers face catching COVID-19, creating problems for those who use the mail to send bills and receive prescription drugs.

Are the actions designed to show that using mail-in voting in the November election will cause thousands of ballots to be lost or delivered late so that tabulation of votes is slowed? Interesting, in that every year American households have sent millions of Christmas cards and packages without problems.

Or are there darker reasons, such as President Trump’s problems with Jeff Bezos or his aim to split the service up and sell it to his friends?

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter