comscore Honolulu Prosecutor: Steve Alm and Megan Kau in runoff for prosecutor’s seat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Prosecutor: Steve Alm and Megan Kau in runoff for prosecutor’s seat

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Judge Steve Alm, nonpartisan candidate for Honolulu prosecutor, waved to drivers Friday in Kailua.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Judge Steve Alm, nonpartisan candidate for Honolulu prosecutor, waved to drivers Friday in Kailua.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Megan Kau

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Megan Kau

Former U.S. Attorney and Circuit Court judge Steve Alm easily had the most votes in the primary race for Honolulu prosecuting attorney, but he did not garner enough support to avoid a general election runoff with former Deputy Prosecutor Megan Kau. Read more

Previous Story
Mail-in ballots pushing Honolulu votes to historic high
Next Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 6-July 10, 2020

Scroll Up