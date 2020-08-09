Honolulu Prosecutor: Steve Alm and Megan Kau in runoff for prosecutor’s seat
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Judge Steve Alm, nonpartisan candidate for Honolulu prosecutor, waved to drivers Friday in Kailua.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Megan Kau
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree