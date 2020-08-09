comscore Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bicycle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bicycle

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Simon Cowell arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2018. Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Simon Cowell arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in 2018. Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

MALIBU, Calif. >> Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. kids, parents perform DIY tests for coronavirus science
Looking Back

Scroll Up