Former Hawaii receiver John Ursua placed on NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list

Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua of the Seattle Seahawks was placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, according to the Seattle Times.

Ursua is the first Seattle to be placed on the list since players reported for training camp about two weeks ago.

Being placed on the list means Ursua either tested positive for COVID-19 or is being quarantined because he has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

According to the Times, the league does not detail the reason a player is placed on the list and teams are not permitted to publicly discuss a player’s medical status when he is on the list, per an agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

Ursua can be activated at any time when he is deemed healthy and has had multiple negative tests. For now, he is sidelined indefinitely.

Ursua was a seventh-round pick in 2019. The 5-foot-9, 182-pound receiver has one career reception, that one coming against the San Francisco 49ers in the final regular-season game. The 11-yard catch on fourth down put the ball on the 49ers’ 1 in the closing seconds. But the Seahawks failed to score, enabling the 49ers to win the NFC West and earn the NFC’s top seed.