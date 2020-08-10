Hurricane Elida in East Pacific expected to dissipate, but forecasters watch storm system closer to Central Pacific

A hurricane that formed early today in the East Pacific is not expected to affect Hawaii’s weather but forecasters are monitoring a storm system closer to the Central Pacific that may become a tropical cyclone later this week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said “disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure are located about 1,850 miles southeast of Hilo … could become a tropical depression late this week.”

The system, which forecasters said has a 70 percent chance of forming into a tropical cyclone in five days, is expected to move west toward the Central Pacific over the next several days.

Farther east, off the coast of Mexico, Hurricane Elida, with winds of 75 mph, was expected to remain a Category 1 storm for the next two days but then dissipate over cooler waters as it moves west-northwest, away from Mexico and thousands of miles from Hawaii.

Forecasters are also watching two other developing storm systems off the coasts of Mexico and Central America that they say could become tropical cyclones late this week.