Man, 27, charged in attack on deputy sheriff near Honolulu airport

Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old homeless man for allegedly attacking a deputy sheriff near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Colton T. Roberts was charged with first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer. His bail is set at $20,000.

Police said the deputy sheriff, 41, was conducting routine checks in the area of an abandoned warehouse on Ualena Street Wednesday afternoon when a man later identified as Roberts assaulted him.

Police added that Roberts then struck the deputy several times with an unknown object, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm, striking Roberts in the leg.

Roberts was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center and later upgraded to stable condition. He remains hospitalized at Queen’s.

The deputy was also taken to a hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries.

Court records show Roberts was charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer on Maui in November 2019. A bench warrant was issued for him in July in the assault case.

In a separate case, the Maui News said he pleaded no contest in 2012 to stabbing his mother in the back while she was calling 911.