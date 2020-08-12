Police search for man wanted on robbery, kidnapping, firearms warrants

Police are asking for help in locating a 34-year-old man wanted on a $300,000 warrant of arrest for first-degree robbery and kidnapping.

Herbert Figueroa Jr., who has 14 prior convictions, is also wanted on three firearms offenses and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Figueroa is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.