Honolulu firefighters extinguish fire at Waimanalo home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire this morning of a single-story family home in Waimanalo.
The fire, which Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded to just before 7 a.m., fully involved the home, but firefighters were able to contain the fire to just that structure.
The fire was extinguished just before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported, no damage estimates have been made, and investigation into the fire is ongoing.
