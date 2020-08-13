Kualoa Ranch to reduce guest operations to 4-day weeks, furlough more employees

Kualoa Ranch will be converting its guest operations to four-day weeks to save costs amid dropped guest counts.

In a letter to employees dated Wednesday, President and CEO John Morgan said the ranch will be open to guests from Thursday through Sunday starting next week.

“We were hoping that our guest counts would be strong enough to be able to support higher staff levels and a continued 7-day outdoor recreation business, but that is not the case,” Morgan said in the letter.

He also said that more employees will be need to be furloughed to help reduce costs. Those being furloughed will be paid through Sunday for the time they are scheduled to work. Morgan said the company will continue paying its portion of medical insurance and other insurance coverage for furloughed employees through the end of August.

“We recognize that our economic stability is closely tied to the return of tourism to Hawaii and are looking forward to the time when visitors can return safely and the 14-day quarantine is lifted,” he said.