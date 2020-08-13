comscore Maui firefighters contain small garbage fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui firefighters contain small garbage fire

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 pm

Maui firefighters put out a garbage fire in Piihana Wednesday morning that also involved about a quarter of an acre of surrounding brush.

The Maui Fire Department reported the fire’s time of alarm at around 4:30 a.m. No injuries or damage to structures were reported. The fire has since been 100% contained.

