Storm system heading toward Central Pacific strengthens to tropical depression

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:42 am
    The 5-day forecast track for Tropical Depression Ten-E in the Eastern Pacific.

The storm system moving toward the Central Pacific strengthened to a tropical depression Wednesday night and is forecast to continue strengthening.

Located about 1,721 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Tropical Depression Ten-E is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Ten-E is expected to continue on its current trajectory for the next couple of days, possibly becoming a tropical storm later today.

