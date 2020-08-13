Storm system heading toward Central Pacific strengthens to tropical depression

The storm system moving toward the Central Pacific strengthened to a tropical depression Wednesday night and is forecast to continue strengthening.

Located about 1,721 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Tropical Depression Ten-E is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Ten-E is expected to continue on its current trajectory for the next couple of days, possibly becoming a tropical storm later today.