Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 set for Sunday at Kakaako Waterfront Park

Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi will be conducting drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Kakaako Waterfront Park on Sunday.

Testing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walkups will be accommodated but will be seen in turn, according to a news release from the City & County of Honolulu, which is supporting the effort.

The attending doctor will determine who should be tested, officials said. Attendees will be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so they can receive their test results.

Insured residents should bring proof of medical insurance, but testing will be offered without charge for those without insurance, officials said.

For more information on the testing, contact Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi, at 304-8816 or 367-6020.